Virtu Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETVirtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT)VIRTBy: SA News Team
- Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (-12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $262.19M (-20.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIRT has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.