OGE Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETOGE Energy Corp. (OGE)OGEBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $589.82M (+4.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OGE has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.