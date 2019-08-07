Cincinnati Bell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETCincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB)CBBBy: SA News Team
- Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (-42.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377.08M (+27.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.