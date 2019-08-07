Cincinnati Bell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

  • Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.27 (-42.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $377.08M (+27.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CBB has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.