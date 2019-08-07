SSR Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETSSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)SSRMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $143.4M (+37.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SSRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.