Westport Innovations Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Westport Innovations (NASDAQ:WPRT) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.6M (-8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wprt has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.