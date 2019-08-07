Activision Blizzard Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETActivision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)ATVIBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.19B (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ATVI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 27 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.