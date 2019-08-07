The Trade Desk Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019
- The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $155.26M (+38.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.