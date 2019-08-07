Yelp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+233.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $247.63M (+5.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, Yelp has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 17 downward.