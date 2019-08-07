Algonquin Power & Utilities Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETAlgonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)AQNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $387.25M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AQN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.