Axon Enterprise Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.41M (+16.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AAXN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward.