Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETWheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)WPMBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.10 (-37.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.9M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WPM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.