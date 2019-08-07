Japan allowing semi exports to S. Korea - NAR

Japan's government will approve some exports of semi manufacturing materials to South Korea for the first time since the export tightening in July, according to Nikkei Asian Review.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry determined there wasn't a risk the shipments would help create military equipment.

The ministry could announce the approvals as soon as tomorrow, but the shipment and order details will likely remain confidential.

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF,OTC:HXSCL) took the largest hit in the trade tightening and Micron (MU -2.2% ) was also impacted. But the share prices rallied as DRAM spot prices soared 12% after the initial news, the largest jump since 2017.

