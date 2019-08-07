PolarityTE Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:30 PM ETPolarityTE, Inc. (PTE)PTEBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.05 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.49M (+14800.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, pte has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.