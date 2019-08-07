Air Lease Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $483.4M (+21.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AL has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.