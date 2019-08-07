Nasdaq breaks into the green as Dow, S&P pare declines

The Nasdaq, rises 0.1%, erasing its earlier decline as the S&P 500 and Dow pare most of their losses.
The S&P, now down 0.2%, had fallen as much as 2.0% and the Dow, off 0.4%, had slumped as much as 2.3%.
Five of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are now in positive territory, with consumer staples (+1.0%) and materials (+0.8%) gaining the most; energy (-1.7%) and financials (-1.7%) continue to lag the the broader market.
10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 1.67% vs. 1.63% earlier.
Crude oil sinks 4.5% to $51.21 per barrel.
Gold continues climbing, up 2.0% to $1,514.20 per ounce.
