Nasdaq breaks into the green as Dow, S&P pare declines

The Nasdaq, rises 0.1% , erasing its earlier decline as the S&P 500 and Dow pare most of their losses.

The S&P, now dow n 0.2% , had fallen as much as 2.0% and the Dow, off 0.4% , had slumped as much as 2.3%.

Five of the 11 S&P 500 industry sectors are now in positive territory, with consumer staples ( +1.0% ) and materials ( +0.8% ) gaining the most; energy ( -1.7% ) and financials ( -1.7% ) continue to lag the the broader market.

10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 1.67% vs. 1.63% earlier.

Crude oil sinks 4.5% to $51.21 per barrel.