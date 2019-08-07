Macquarie sees hard seltzer upside for Boston Beer

Macquarie upgrades Boston Beer (SAM +1.6% ) to an Outperform rating from Neutral even after shares ran up a 60% YTD gain.

"Boston Beer is the only public company that generates a high percentage of sales in hard seltzer, which is growing over 100% and which we expect will continue to take share from mainstream beer due to its low-cal profile and adaptability to many flavors," writes analyst Caroline Levy.

Levy sees Boston Beer churning up EPS of $12.34 in 2020 and $14.84 in 2021. Her 12-month price target is $460.

While Macquarie is bullish on SAM, the sell-side consensus rating is Hold and the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is Neutral.