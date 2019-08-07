Bayer up 7% on rumored Elanco deal

Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYRY +6.9% ) is up on below-average volume as investors anticipate a deal between its animal health unit and Elanco Animal Health (ELAN -2.8% ). A month ago, Bloomberg reported that Bayer approached Elanco about a possible merger.

Update: Bloomberg reports that a deal could be announced as early as next week, around the time of Elanco's Q2 earnings release. According to informed sources, the Eli Lilly spinout plans to use stock to pay for at least part of the cost, estimated to be as high as $9B. Bayer will retain a significant minority stake in the combined company. If an agreement cannot be reached by early September, Bayer may proceed with a broader auction process since it is committed to exit the animal health business.