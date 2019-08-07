PRA Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETPRA Group, Inc. (PRAA)PRAABy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.37 (-14.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $245.48M (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRAA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.