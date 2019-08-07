Halcon Resources files for bankruptcy

Aug. 07, 2019 2:18 PM ETBATLBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Halcon Resources (OTCPK:HKRS) files for Chapter 11 protection for the second time in three years.
  • Halcon says it plans to emerge from bankruptcy within 60 days after eliminating more than 75% of its debt and giving 91% of  its shares to major creditors.
  • Under the prepackaged plan of reorganization, Halcon would eliminate more than $750M in debt and reduce annual interest expense by more than $40M.
  • The NYSE delisted the company's common stock and warrants two weeks ago, citing "abnormally low" trading price levels.
