Halcon Resources files for bankruptcy
Aug. 07, 2019
- Halcon Resources (OTCPK:HKRS) files for Chapter 11 protection for the second time in three years.
- Halcon says it plans to emerge from bankruptcy within 60 days after eliminating more than 75% of its debt and giving 91% of its shares to major creditors.
- Under the prepackaged plan of reorganization, Halcon would eliminate more than $750M in debt and reduce annual interest expense by more than $40M.
- The NYSE delisted the company's common stock and warrants two weeks ago, citing "abnormally low" trading price levels.