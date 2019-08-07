Bull trims Benefitfocus after lowered guidance

Raymond James maintains its Buy rating on Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) but cuts the target by $20 to $30 after yesterday's earnings report.

Analyst Brian Peterson says the lowered FY19 revenue guidance reflects a combo of more enterprise bookings, which take longer to implement.

The analyst says the delayed monetization likely nixes 20% sales growth for 2019-20, but says this is already priced into the stock.

The target cut is attributed to a revised FY20 sales estimate assuming mid-teens Y/Y growth.