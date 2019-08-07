Top producer Pioneer Natural sees potential end to U.S. shale boom

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD -0.2% ) warns just one area of the Permian Basin would continue to increase production past 2025, as producers exhaust the richest resource areas and drilling slows due to weak prices.

PXD CEO Scott Sheffield said during today's earnings conference call identified the Permian's Midland Basin as the only U.S. shale growth region by the middle of the next decade and predicted oil prices would remain below $55/bbl for the next three years, prompting a "significant fallback in Permian growth."

"Tier 1 acreage is being exhausted at a very quick rate" due to aggressive drilling in parts of the Permian, Sheffield said on the call.

Continental Resources said yesterday there were 100 too many active U.S. drilling rigs, despite continuing reductions YTD, and Concho Resources disclosed disappointing production from wells drilled in close proximity, as reserves were depleted more quickly than expected.

Goldman Sachs warned this week that the number of locations shale companies have left to drill may be dwindling.