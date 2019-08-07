Realogy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (-18.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (-4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, rlgy has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.