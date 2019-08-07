Main Street Capital Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)MAINBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
  • The consensus NII Estimate is $0.62 (-6.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Total investment income Estimate is $61.33M (+2.4% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, main has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
