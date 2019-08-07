NEWR -30% as CEO, former bear blame execution

First Analysis Securities downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from Strong to Buy citing increasing competitive pressure, which leaves "little room for execution error."

On yesterday's earnings call, NEWR CEO Lew Cirne blamed the weaker-than-expected forecast on execution.

Cirne: “While revenue was above our guidance for the quarter, we did not execute well enough to meet quarterly sales and head count targets. We are not pleased with these results, but we do believe they are an anomaly limited to the first half of the fiscal year.”

Cirne says pouring resources into the forthcoming New Relic One product delayed revenue-generating product launches, but the company believes "the investment in New Relic One was compulsory for durable growth over the long-term."