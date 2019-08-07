DXC Technology Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-11.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.86B (-8.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, dxc has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.