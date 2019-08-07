Appian Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)APPNBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.17 (-21.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.44M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, appn has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.