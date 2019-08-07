Synaptics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-68.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $307.27M (-20.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syna has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.