Vivint Solar Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETVivint Solar, Inc. (VSLR)VSLRBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+176.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $91.92M (+13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, vslr has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.