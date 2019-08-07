Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)MDRXBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-11.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $449.03M (-16.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, mdrx has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.