Alarm.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $109.45M (+4.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, alrm has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.