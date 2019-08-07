Paylocity Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)PCTYBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+177.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $117.51M (+21.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, pcty has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward.