Ambac Financial Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 07, 2019 5:35 PM ETAmbac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)AMBCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 8th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.86 (+266.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $76.49M (-49.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ambc has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.