Jefferies lifts Match on multiyear growth potential

Jefferies raises its Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) target from $80 to the Street-high matching $105 after yesterday's earnings strength and raised FY outlook.
Analyst Brent Thill thinks the company can sustain double-digit revenue growth and 35%+ margins for multiple years.
Thill sees a significant scale and resource advantage that's hard to replicate, but admits the current valuation leaves "little room for error."
Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on Match. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
Match shares are up 25.3% to $92.62.
