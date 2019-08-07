Jefferies lifts Match on multiyear growth potential

Jefferies raises its Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) target from $80 to the Street-high matching $105 after yesterday's earnings strength and raised FY outlook.

Analyst Brent Thill thinks the company can sustain double-digit revenue growth and 35%+ margins for multiple years.

Thill sees a significant scale and resource advantage that's hard to replicate, but admits the current valuation leaves "little room for error."

Jefferies maintains a Buy rating on Match. The company has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.