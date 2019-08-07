Farmland Partners Q2 +12% on stock buybacks, debt repayment

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) surges 12% after updating shareholders on its strategy of opportunistically selling assets at material premiums to purchase price and using the proceeds to repurchase its stock and pay down debt.

During the quarter, FPI completed $29.7M in farm dispositions, resulting in a 35% gain over gross book value. Since the end of the quarter it has completed additional dispositions for total gross proceeds of $1.1M, resulting in a 52.3% gain over gross book value.

During Q2 it repurchased 2.0M of common shares at a weighted average price of $6.49 per share and 22,828 shares of preferred stock at a weighted average price of $23.68 per share, or $0.5M.

It also repaid $5.1M in outstanding debt.

After the end of Q2, FPI repurchased an additional 0.2M shares of common stock for $1.7M and repaid an additional $1.1M of debt.

On its balance sheet mortgage notes and bonds payable, net, decreased to $512.4M at June 30, 2019 vs. $523.6M at Dec. 31, 2018, and dividends payable fell to $1.61M from $1.68M over the same period.

Total liabilities were $531.2M at June 30, 2019 vs. $536.0M at Dec. 31, 2018.

