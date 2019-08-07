Silver breaches $17/oz. to hit highest in more than a year

Silver prices (SLV +4.2%) booked their biggest one-day gain in three years, with September silver settling +4.6% to $17.19/oz. to mark the metal's highest level in more than a year.
Safe-haven demand is lifting silver in tandem with gold as global equities decline and government bond yields plunge.
Shares of First Majestic Silver (AG +6%) likely are enjoying a boost from the broader action in the metal, as its Q2 loss matched consensus estimates and the miner's 25% jump in silver equiv. production to 6.4M oz. was more than offset by lower realized silver prices during the quarter.
Also: USAS +16.1%, EXK +4.3%, MAG +3.7%, SVM +3.3%, FSM +3.1%, WPM +2.4%, PAAS +2.2%.
ETFs: SLV, AGQ, PSLV, SIL, USLV, SIVR, ZSL, SLVO, SLVP, DSLV, DBS, USV
