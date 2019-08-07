Chesapeake maintains Morgan Stanley's confidence after solid Q2 results

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -0.4% ) continues to lose ground even after delivering solid Q2 results, as investors sent shares sliding 11% yesterday amid concerns about potential outspending in 2020.

Morgan Stanley maintains its Overweight rating and $2.75 price target for CHK, believing the company's operational improvements and ability to de-lever over time are underappreciated by the market, while its increasing oil exposure gives CHK a leg up on gassy peers amid currently depressed natural gas prices.

Stanley updates its estimates to reflect CHK's returns-driven focus on oil production relative to gas, with management noting a potential for double digit oil growth and double digit gas declines in 2020.

CHK's average Sell Side Rating is Hold, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Bearish.