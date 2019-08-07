NYC extends Uber, Lyft license cap

The New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission votes to extend the cap on the number of permitted Uber (UBER +1.6% ) and Lyft (LYFT +2.7% ) drivers in the city for an additional 12 months.

Last year, the commission voted to halt new for-hire vehicle license issuance for 12 months, which did exclude licenses for wheelchair-accessible vehicles.

The new vote also cuts the amount of time drivers can spend without a passenger in the car from 41% to 31%.

Earlier this year, NYC enacted new minimum wage rules for ride-hail drivers.