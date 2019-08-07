Booking Holdings +4% after key metrics impress

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) reports gross bookings were up 4.8% in Q2 to smash the consensus estimate for a 1.3% increase. On a constant currency basis, bookings rose 10% during the quarter.

Room nights sold were up 11.8%, while rental car days were 1.2% higher. Airline tickets were up 2.4% on a unit basis.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA rose 7.7% during the quarter to $1.4BM vs. $1.3B consensus. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to fall in a range of $2.4B to $2.5B for Q3.