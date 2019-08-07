Roku +9 after sailing over Street's Q2 bar

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has jumped 9% after hours following a Q2 report where it easily cleared Street expectations for profits and revenues and it surpassed 30M active accounts.

Net revenues rose 59% to $250.1M, with platform revenues jumping 86%.

Gross profit rose 47% to $114.2M.

Operating loss widened Y/Y (to $10.4M from a year-ago loss of $0.1M) on significantly higher expenses, but shrank from Q1's loss of $10.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 56% to $11.1M.

Net account additions of 1.4M from last quarter brought that total to 30.5M. Streaming hours rose 0.5B sequentially, to 9.4% (up 72% from last year).

Average revenue per user jumped $2.00 from last quarter to land at $21.06.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenues of $250M-$255M, gross profit of $114M-$119M, net income of -$40M to -$34M, and EBITDA of -$11M to -$5M.

For the full year, it sees revenues of $1.075B-$1.095B, gross profit of $480M-$490M, net income of -$71M to -$61M and EBITDA of $30M-$40M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

