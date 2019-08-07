Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand
Aug. 07, 2019 4:10 PM ETGerdau S.A. (GGB)GGBBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Gerdau (GGB -1.7%) cuts its full-year capex estimate by 18%, due to reduced demand for long steel products, weak construction demand and a fast pace of divestitures.
- The Brazilian steelmaker says Q2 profit fell 46.5% Y/Y to 373M reais ($94.2M), citing its aggressive asset sales program in which it sold assets in the U.S., China and India.
- "We are going to pay close attention to demand in the second half of 2019," CEO Gustavo Werneck said during GGB's earnings conference call. "If demand bounces back, we could re-evaluate these investments."