3D Systems reports weaker Q2 revenue

Aug. 07, 2019 4:11 PM ETDDD, VJET, SSYS, DMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) reports mixed Q2 results with an EPS beat and a revenue miss. Product revenue was $93.7M versus the $94.4M consensus and Services was $63.5M compared to $61.1M.
  • The company attributes the 11% Y/Y revenue drop to "ordering patterns of a large enterprise customer, the delay in shipping Factory metals systems as we complete technical enhancements and weaker macro-economic conditions in some areas of our market."
  • Printer unit sales increased 46% Y/Y while revenue fell 27%.
  • Gross margin was 47.4% compared to the 44.5% consensus, down from the 48.9% in last year's quarter.
  • Watch peers Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET), Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), and ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) for movement.
  • Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
