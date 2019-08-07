MannKind down 4% after hours after Q2 report

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Q2 results:

Revenues: $15.0M (+285%); Afrezza sales: $6.1M (+62% yoy and +20% sequentially).

Net loss: ($12.4M); loss/share: ($0.07).

Yesterday, the company inked an agreement with Apollo Investment Corp. and MidCap Financial Trust for a $75M secured loan facility maturing on August 1, 2024. The company drew $40M at closing. It also negotiated exchange agreements with each of its creditors in order to pay off and/or restructure its existing debt obligations.

Shares down 4% after hours.

