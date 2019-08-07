Jack in the Box +6% after citing accelerating momentum

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) reports company comparable sales increased 2.8% in FQ3 vs. +1.9% consensus. Franchise comparable sales were up 0.5% during the quarter..

Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $57.8M vs. $64.4M a year ago and $62M consensus.

Restaurant-level margin fell 50 bps to 27.0% of sales during the quarter due primarily to wage and commodity inflation, partially offset by the benefit of refranchising and lower maintenance and repairs expenses.

Food and packaging costs as a percentage of sales rose 90 bps in the quarter due to higher ingredient costs.

CEO update: "Our greater emphasis on bundled value in the third quarter resulted in a substantial improvement in both traffic and sales trends while also driving check and maintaining strong restaurant margins. Our guests have responded favorably to the breadth of our promotions, which leverage our strategy around compelling value bundles, including both new product innovation as well as guest favorites, without devaluing our core menu items. This momentum has accelerated thus far into our fourth quarter."

Looking ahead, Jack In The Box expects FY19 system-wide same-store sales growth of at least 1.0% and adjusted EBITDA of $260M to $270M.