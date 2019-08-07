Sabra Health Care sees 2019 NFFO at lower end of range

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Q2 normalized FFO of 46 cents per share, trailing the consensus estimate of 48 cents, declines from 61 cents in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, Sabra closed a number of transactions to lower cost of permanent debt by 19 basis points to 4.09% at June 30, 2019 and reduce net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to 5.76x at June 30, 2019 from 6.08x at March 31, 2019.

Q2 total revenue of $219.4M increased from $166.3M a year ago.

Sees 2019 normalized FFO per share near low end of the $2.00- $2.08 range; cites reduction of straight-line rental revenues associated with certain leases converted to cash basis under the new lease accounting standard adopted in 2019.

Conference call on Aug. 8 at 1:00 PM ET.

