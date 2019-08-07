Lyft +8% on raised FY outlook

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) soars 8% after Q2 beats and raised FY guidance that puts revenue at $3.47-3.5B (consensus: $3.32B; was: $3.28-3.56B) and adjusted EBITDA loss from $850-875M (consensus: $1.16B loss; was: $1.18-1.15B loss).

Upside Q3 guidance has revenue of $900-915M (consensus: $841.7M) and adjusted EBITDA loss of $190-210M (consensus: $336.8M loss).

The Q2 adjusted EBITDA loss was $204.1M, above the $274.6M loss estimate.

Active riders totaled 21.81M (estimate: 21.34M) and the revenue per active rider was $39.77, above the $37.93 estimate.

Competitor Uber (NYSE:UBER) is up 4.7% after hours.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.