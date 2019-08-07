Fossil lower after setting cautious guidance
Aug. 07, 2019
- Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) is down 1.44% in AH action after posting a mixed Q1 report.
- Investor may have their eyes on the company's guidance with the complicated tariff situation unresolved.
- Fossil expects Q3 sales to fall by 12% to 8% and for gross margin to land in a range of 52.0% to 53.0%. Full-year revenue is also seen dropping 12% to 8% vs. prior guidance for a 12% to 7% drop. The consensus marks don't appear to be comparable to Fossil's outlook. CEO update: "While we are experiencing ongoing disruptions in our category, we continue to make progress on our strategic priorities which support our long-term goal of delivering sales growth and improved profitability. As we look to the back half of the year, we have exciting new innovations coming to market across our traditional and connected product categories."
