Stocks close mostly higher to cap stunning reversal

The major stock indexes took investors for a wild ride, plunging sharply before clawing back all their losses during the afternoon, as initial doom and gloom changed into a buy-the-dip mindset through the day.

A steep drop in U.S. Treasury yields contributed to the early selloff, but selling pressure was abated soon after yields stabilized.

The two-year yield finished 3 bps lower at 1.58% after tumbling as low as 1.53%, and the 10-year yield settled 6 bps down at 1.68% after touching 1.61% at its low.

Low rates and growth concerns continued to boost gold, which settled +2.2% to $1,522.70/oz. and lifted the metal's 18% YTD return above the S&P 500's 14/3% gain this year.

Six of the 11 S&P 500 sectors ended the session with gains, led by materials (+1.3%), consumer staples (+1.2%) and real estate (+0.9%).

On the downside, the financials sector (-1.2%) was the day's biggest laggard and energy (-0.8%) fell alongside oil prices that were pressured by bearish inventory data and growth concerns; WTI ended -4.7% to $51.09/bbl.