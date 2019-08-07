TripAdvisor -6% after weak quarter
Aug. 07, 2019 4:32 PM ETTripadvisor, Inc. (TRIP)TRIPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) shares sink 6.4% after missing top and bottom line Q2 estimates.
- Revenue breakdown: Hotel, Media & Platform, $254M (consensus: $267.5M); Experiences & Dining, $125M (consensus: $131.7M); Other, $43M (consensus: $49M).
- FCF was $160M versus the $96.1M estimate. Cash from operations was down 3% Y/Y to $181M.
- Adjusted EBITDA was up 17% Y/Y to $128M, above the $123.3M consensus.
- Outlook: TRIP sees faster EBITDA and revenue growth in Q4 compared to Q3 and still forecasts double-digit EBITDA growth for the year.
- Earnings call is tomorrow morning at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.
- Press release.