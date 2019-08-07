AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) gains 2.9% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.43 blows past the average analyst estimate of $1.16 and increased from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter.

"General Insurance achieved its second consecutive quarter of underwriting profitability resulting from underwriting and expense discipline, and reinsurance actions, and remains on track to deliver an underwriting profit for the full year," said President and CEO Brian Duperreault.

Life and Retirement expects full-year adjusted return on common equity in the low- to mid-teens range, as the company has previously stated.

Continues to expect double-digit ROCE for consolidated AIG by the end of 2021.

Q2 adjusted return on equity of 10.4% vs. 7.6% a year ago.

Adjusted book value per common share of $56.89 at June 30, 2019 vs. $57.34 at June 30, 2018.

Q2 General Insurance adjusted pretax income of $980M rose 73% Y/Y; combined ratio of 97.8% vs. 101.3% a year earlier.

Q2 Life and Retirement adjusted pretax income of $1.05B rose 9% Y/Y; premiums and deposits of $7.21B fell 3% Y/Y.

Conference call on Aug. 8 at 8:00 AM ET.

