CenturyLink bid up after topping profit consensus

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is getting an after-hours lift, up 3% in choppy high-volume trading, after posting Q2 results where it topped profit expectations and reiterated its guidance for EBITDA and free cash flow.

Revenue overall dipped 5% to $5.58B.

But net income (excluding special items) rose to $369M from $282M.

Revenue by segment: International and Global Accounts, $902M (down 0.1%); Enterprise, $1.505B (down 1%); Small and Medium Business, $736M (down 10.1%); Wholesale, $1.02B (down 8.8%); Consumer, $1.42B (down 8%).

Free cash flow (excluding special items) was $956M vs. a year-ago $919M. At quarter's end, cash and equivalents were $410M.

It's reiterating 2019 outlook for EBITDA of $9B-$9.2B and free cash flow of $3.1B-$3.4B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

